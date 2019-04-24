Speech to Text for Moulton Fire Still Burning After 48 Hours

smoke is still billowing from a string of buildings in downtown moulton ... nearly 48-hours after a fire broke out inside the court street grill, and torched three businesses. and this afternoon we have brand new video ... the view from waay 31 sky tracker shows ----. the fire chief says it's the largest fire he's ever seen. waay 31's scottie kay is there live to explain what's to come after this devastating hit to the community. scottie? as you can see behind me, there are still some flames in this pile of debris that used to be court street grill. i spoke with one of the most devoted customers of this restaurant. he got emotional when he realized he could no longer walk here to get his usual philly cheesesteak. the fire chief tells me he expects at least a couple million dollars worth of damage has been done by this fire. the cause of the fire is still unknown, but as soon as we have that information, we will update you here on air and online at waay-tv dot com. reporting live in moulton, sk, waay 31 news