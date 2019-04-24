Speech to Text for Man Infected with Measles Stopped in AL

breaking news as we come on the air ... a man with measles stopped at this chick-fil-a in fort payne ... and he may have exposed hundreds of people. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31 sieraa phillips is live at the chick-fil-a where the infected man stopped.. sierra what have you learned? just today - the centers for disease control and prevention said this is the largest national measles outbreak since 1994! the declaration came after new york reported an additional 61-cases since last week. there are now nearly 700-cases in 22-states - mostly in areas with low vaccination rates. most of the cases are in new york state. the