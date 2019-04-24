Speech to Text for Former officer arrested in prostitution sting

handled the situation. new information tonight on former huntsville police officer previously charged with killing his girlfriend more than 2 decades ago! scott sanders was arrested after being charged with soliciting a prostitute. police say sanders was arrested monday night near the hood road area as officers were conducting a prostitution sting. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live outside the madison county jail with what else we know about this ex-cop. scott sanders was behind bars in the madison county jail for about 3 hours before posting bond. but court documents show sanders has been behind bars before... and for much longer. scott sanders, a former huntsville police officer who once helped put people behind bars, now finds himself on the other side of the law... again. sanders is charged with soliciting a prostitute after huntsville police conducted a sting in the area of hood road. it's something community members see as a growing problem. take sot: joshua ryan - lives in huntsville "its gone up... i mean when it comes to the prostitution stuff" i spent the day searching through court documents, and learned sanders pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1995, for stabbing his girlfriend to death while off-duty. according to an online memorial page -- brandy braselton, was 18 and just graduated from grissom high school, when she was murdered in a church parking lot on mastin lake road. sanders was sentenced to 20 years in prison and was denied parole in 2003. after hearing sanders is back on the streets and was arrested again, ryan is concerned. take sot: joshua ryan - lives in huntsville "lets just say that if you pay somebody to have sex with somebody i mean its not necessarily deadly all the time but it can lead to certain instances like that" huntsville police busted six men for soliciting prostitutes in late march. sanders case makes the second arrest in almost one month. sanders was initially charged with murder in the death of braselton - he took a plea deal to have the charge reduced to manslaughter. in hsv --