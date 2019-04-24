Speech to Text for Crews about to leave for the first time since Moulton fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is safe to get another dose.. happening now... a huge fire in downtown moulton is finally out, and for the first time in nearly 48-hours, crews are packing up and heading home. that fire started in the court street grill monday night, and quickly spread to surrounding businesses. waay 31's scottie kay is live in moulton tonight to tell us about the new development. scottie? after two straight days of keeping an eye on hotspots, fire crews are finally wrapping up and about to head out for the night. it's the first time they've been able to do this since the fire started monday night. crews have worked tirelessly to keep the fire contained for the past forty- eight hours. with the help of the russellville fire department today, and the use of their ladder truck, firefighters were able to spray down the last few flames that were seen in the pile of debris that used to be court street grill. because of the success they had, firefighters were finally able to go home for some much-needed sleep tonight. officials tell me the street here will remain closed due to safety concerns. the large beams and walls inside what used to be court street grill will be pushed down tomorrow. crews will also start working on the neighboring business, deja vu salon. firefighters were able to save some items from that salon, but they tell me the building will have to be demolished. the moulton fire chief tells me he's hoping this is the end of fighting the fire, and that the clean-up and rebuilding process can now begin. reporting live in moulton, sk, waay 31