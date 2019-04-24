Clear

Local athletes ready for NFL Draft

Buckhorn's Khari Blasingame ready for draft

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for Local athletes ready for NFL Draft

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

draft starts tomorrow in nashville, i'll be loading up my boots and heading north tomorrow morning to cover the first and second rounds. a couple of local athletes are ready to hear their named called over the four day process. khari blasingame is the buckhorn buck turned vanderbilt commodore. the running back ran a 4.52 50 at vandy's pro day. he had five touch downs this past season, and by the numbers considered one of the most athletic running backs in the draft. off the field, khari is a five time member of the sec all academic honor roll, two time district 3 academic all american and 2019 arthur ashe jr scholar ahtlete of the year.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events