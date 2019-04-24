Speech to Text for Local athletes ready for NFL Draft

draft starts tomorrow in nashville, i'll be loading up my boots and heading north tomorrow morning to cover the first and second rounds. a couple of local athletes are ready to hear their named called over the four day process. khari blasingame is the buckhorn buck turned vanderbilt commodore. the running back ran a 4.52 50 at vandy's pro day. he had five touch downs this past season, and by the numbers considered one of the most athletic running backs in the draft. off the field, khari is a five time member of the sec all academic honor roll, two time district 3 academic all american and 2019 arthur ashe jr scholar ahtlete of the year.