Speech to Text for Man with measles traveled through Alabama

and was planned before. happening now... a warning about measles exposure in north alabama. a tennessee man who has the disease stopped at a chick fil a in fort payne, on his way to mississippi! waay31s sierra phillips is live there tonight to show us what the restaurant is doing since the warning came out this afternoon. sierra? since we last spoke i spent some time talking to customers here at the ft. payne chickfila. i was the first to tell them that someone with measles stopped by here earlier this month. but one man told me -- he's not worried, or even surprised measles has made its way here. spivey- "stuff finds its way everywhere, germs travel, we do what we can do to protect ourselves and hope for the best" when i contacted the dekalb department of health they redirected me to the state department.... state health officials say people who ate here on april 11th were likely in contact with the disease. measles is transferred person to person, can live in the air for 2 hours, or on surfaces touched by someone infected. if you have it, you can spread it for days before you even show symptoms. health officials say if you haven't been vaccinated, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is get the measles shot. if you're unsure ... call your doctor and they'll help you figure out your next steps. the infected man not only made stops in fort payne, but also in sumter county, and in mississippi as well. and in the last hour, we learned he made stops in chattanooga and knoxville ... causing those health agencies to put out an alert as well. reporting live in ft. payne sierra phillips waay31 news