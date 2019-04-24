Speech to Text for Teen who died by suicide had ties to the Shoals

a protest at huntsville high .... students walked out of class to show their displeasure at how the school handled the recent suicide of a student. thanks for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. 15-year-old nigel shelby took his own life last week. his family told waay 31, he had been treated for depression. and he had been bullied for being gay. nigel's story has captivated social media in recent days - grabbing attention from celebrities like justin beiber. as waay 31's breken terry learned, his death is also being felt in the shoals. i am here on west tennessee street in florence where the shoals diversity center is holding a support group meeting for lgbtq teens in the wake of nigel shelby's death. the president of the group told me their goal is to show support and give students a space they feel comfortable speaking in. pkg: waay31 reached out to florence city schools superintendent jimmy shaw who told us nigel shelby was a student in the florence city school system within the last year before transferring to huntsville city schools. shaw said when they learned of his death they had extra counselors on hand to help students. shoals lgbtq groups told us they are shaken by shelby's death and hope they can open up a dialogue with community members and school systems about raising awareness on suicide rates among lgbtq teens. they have two counselors on hand for tonight's meeting. the shoals diversity center hosts monthly support group meetings, but said after learning of shelby's death, they wanted to hold another meeting to give students a chance to express how they feel. live tag: the president of shoals diversity told me they want every teen to know they are loved and they do matter. live in florence bt waay31. in huntsville -- there will be an anti-bullying workshop on monday. it starts at 6 at jemison high school. waay 31 reached out to the school board -- they told us it's not in response to nigel shelby's death