State Inmates Picking Up Litter

new at five... littering in northeast madison county has caught the attention of not only neighbors but also the county commission. madison county commissioner roger jones told us he has state inmates working in his district to clean up the mess. waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the issue. syd "madison county commissioner roger jones told me inmates have been picking up trash along these roads for more than 20 years..but as more people have moved to the area, it's made the need even greater." roger jones, madison county commissioner , "we wish the residents wouldn't throw out their trash on the side of the road, but they do. and the prisoners come out and pick it up." madison county commissioner roger jones told me state inmates are in his district about three days a week picking up bottles, cans and any other type of trash that's been discarded along the side of road. we weren't allowed to get too close to the inmates due to security concerns. people who live in the area told us if it weren't for the inmates, the roadways would look much different. don satterfield, lives in the area "it would be a mess. i guarantee you." don satterfield told me he's lived in new market for more than 80 years and he frequently. sees inmates along walker lane. don satterfield, lives in the area "they pick up a lot of stuff. they clean the place up. they really do a good job." and jones told us he might know why there is a lot of litter on walker lane. roger jones, madison county commissioner , " this is close to our landfill so it seems there is more debris on this road than other roads." jones shared with us about 10 inmates are brought over from decatur. the area they pick up trash in is chosen at random each week because the entire district has so much need for clean up. . roger jones, madison county commissioner , it's good to have prisoners that help earn their keep and it also provides service to community and we're just glad to have them." don satterfield, lives in the area "they do a good job. i'm really proud to see them out here cleaning up." in madison county sydney martin waay 31 news. jones told us he encourages everyone not to litter and to just take their garbage home and throw it away. the littering in his area is sometimes so bad he said he wishes they could have inmates helping clean up the