Speech to Text for Forecast 04/24/19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one was responsible for 35 deaths.. our next weather maker arrives thursday and into friday. a few hit or miss showers will be possible by thursday morning but better chances for showers and thunderstorms will arrive by thursday afternoon and evening. the severe threat is still centered well to our southwest but the storm tracker weather team will track any thunderstorms closely. this system will begin to exit through friday morning, allowing for mostly sunny skies by friday afternoon but with cooler highs. expect a nice weekend for the valley but a few showers will be possible sunday as a weak system grazes our area.