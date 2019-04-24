Speech to Text for Nigel Shelby suicide community meeting

honor a teenager who took his own life. 15-year-old nigel shelby died last week -- now people in huntsville are starting the conversation about depression and bullying. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live from huntsville high school where nigel was a student. rodneya good morning alyssa-- nigel shelby's family says the young teen struggled with depression-- and was getting treatment for it. now people in the community are hoping the tragedy surrounding nigel's death will start a conversation about rising rates of suicide in teens. the huntsville hospital foundation was already planning a celebration of hope event to teach kids how to handle their emotions when the news of nigel shelby's death came out. organizers told waay 31 suicide is on the rise for people between the ages of 14 to 24 and often depression and bullying are some of the warning signs. nigel shelby's aunt told us the teen suffered from depression -- and was getting treated for it -- when he took his own life. she also said bullying could have played a part. organizers for a celebration of hope told us parents can look out for certain signs in their kids to see if they have any reason to be concerned "a change in behavior, slipping of the grades, changing in appetite, just a whole host of things." the event organizers said their goal is to de-stigmatize suicide, mental illness, and bullying so others can get the help they need. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.