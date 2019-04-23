Speech to Text for New police K9 to help with drug busts

new at ten... we're introducing you to k9 athos ... the newest member of the hollywood police department... waay 31's sarah singleterry met the k9 officer and his handler today ... and learned where he'll be used most ... natsot "he's a good boy" k9 athos touched down in hollywood just two weeks ago ... natsot "command in czech me: what'd you just say" it means for him to heal." k9 handler and police chief jason hepler has to give athos his commands in czech ... because that's the language the k9 was trained in ... natsot command in czech the two met earlier this month for a two week training session at a special k9 facility in texas ... jason hepler "it takes a while to put that bond together. the dog doesn't necessarily respect you as soon as you show up there." athos is the department's third k9 officer and is stepping in for k9 fox who's retiring ... natsot "come here" command in czech hepler said they've had a strong k9 unit since it started in 2011 ... jh "our k9 unit has actually been very successful here. we've seized hundreds of pounds of drugs off the highway." hepler said the department's k9 officers do most of their work along highway 72 which he described as a drug corridor ... natsot dog panting "good" but they're also trained to bite ... jh "we use k9s for officer protection. we use them for apprehension, and we use them if there's ever a situation where we need crowd control." sarah singleterry "chief hepler let me try on the bite suit and in just a second he's going to gently let k9 athos go and show you guys what it looks like when he gets someone on the arm. alright chief, let's do it. gets bit by dog hepler said athos is still getting acclimated to his new environment ... but he's already out working the streets ... in hollywood sarah singleterry waay 31 news the chief told us a town the size of hollywood wouldn't be able to afford a k9 without a grant from the k9s for cops organization ...