Speech to Text for "Celebration of Hope" helps kids cope with loss

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students in huntsville are learning how to deal with bullying... suicide... and loss... just days after a huntsville high school freshman took his own life... the celebration of hope event was already planned when that happened... but event organizers say the tragic coincidence could make the message of the event hit home a little harder... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live at first baptist church in hunstville... where the event was held... kody... what did kids take away from this? none of the kids here knew nigel shelby... who took his own life last week... but one high school student told me the bullying nigel went through is not out of the norm... kayla thompson is a senior at madison county high school... kayla thompson/madiso n county hs senior "bullying has played a role in high school. i think it's played a role in middle school and elementary as well. it's just a way of stopping it is what we really need to focus on." nigel shelby's family told waay 31 bullying may have played a role in his death... but it was not the only reason... he also struggled with depression and was being treated when he took his own life... at age 15... candy burnett/huntsvil le hospital foundation president "suicide is on the rise for ages 14 to 24." candy burnett is the president of the huntsville hospital foundation... which put together this celebration of hope event... nats: candy burnett/huntsvil le hospital foundation president "kids today are dealing with a lot of things that those of us who are older didn't have to deal with. one of the many things is social media." this aim of this event is to help kids to deal with their emotions... and reach out for help when they need it... so they don't add to the - unfortunately - growing number of young people who feel there is no other way... but there are some warning signs parents can look out for... so you can start the conversation... instead of waiting for them to come to you... candy burnett/huntsvil le hospital foundation president "a change in behavior, slipping of the grades, changing in appetite, just a whole host of things." this event is connecting kids with organizations they can talk to about things they're going trough... kayla thompson/madiso n county hs senior "it's nice to hear all emotions are valid and its okay to feel the way you're feeling." event organizers tell me they want events like this to shine light on bullying... suicide... and mental illness... so it can be de-stigmatized... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay