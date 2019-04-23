Clear

Video: Wall torn down after fire destroyed multiple businesses in Moulton

Video: Wall torn down after fire destroyed multiple businesses in Moulton

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events