Speech to Text for Court rules tire chalking unconstitutional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a common practice by huntsville parking attendants could soon be a thing of the past. a federal appeals court ruled marking tires with chalk is unconstitutiona l. waay31's steven dilsizian looked into the decision and shows us what changes could come. you may have noticed parking enforcement marking tires with chalk. the clock starts ticking once that mark is made, and if you're still parked in that spot later, they'll give you a ticket. but a federal appeals court says, not so fast. take sot: david farkas - visiting huntsville "im not a lawyer, but it certainly doesnt sound like anything ive read in the constitution." but that's not what the federal appeals court in cincinnati says .... ruling the long-time strategy of chalking-tires is a violation of the fourth amendment. the court ruled in favor of a michigan woman ... saying marking tires amounts to "unreasonable search and seizure." they based it on a 2012 decision by the supreme court. some people i talked to don't buy the argument. take sot: haylee willis - lives in decatur "well initially i dont think its a big deal to chalk somebody's tires if it makes the meter maid's job a little bit easier if you've ever parked outside the madison county courthouse, you've probably noticed parking attendants marking tires along the square. they use it where parking spaces have time limits, but no meters. take sot: haylee willis - lives in decatur "i think that if people have a problem with chalk on their tire then i dont see a reason why the meter maid couldnt just take a picture of each car" take sot: david farkas - visiting huntsville "most cities are now going to these apps where you put in your license plate and it kind of keeps track of how long you've parked" huntsville does have a parking app, which lets you feed your meter from your phone. but as for tire chalking ... it remains to be seen what the city will do. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. we've reached out to the city to see if they've had a conversation about the recent court ruling. so far they