Speech to Text for Teen struggled with depression for years

nashville.. we are learning new details about a huntsville teenager.. whose suicide made national headlines. 15-year-old nigel shelby took his own life last week. many posts on social media say he was bullied because he was gay. but his family told us, they want to set the record straight. waay 31's sydney martin spent the afternoon at first baptist church -- where a celebration of hope is getting underway right now. there organizers hope 200 kids will show up tonight to learn about all the resources available to them if they're grieving, or if they're being bullied... jeniece willis-wilmer, huntsville high parent," it made me cry. because i had heard he had committed suicide. and so for me getting the facts on that information it was just hard to hear as a parent." jenise willis-wilmer says her son is a sophomore at huntsville high school and hearing about his classmate's suicide has been tough on their entire family. today i spoke with nigel shelby's family members off- camera. they told me he came out when he was 13 years old that he was gay. they told me they supported him in everything he did. and while bullying may have played a part in his death, it was not the main reason. jeniece willis-wilmer, huntsville high parent,"i told my kids that we don't know what really was going on. ok, this is just hearsay and because we don't know the background as to what could be happening mentally what could be happening at any point in time...all we do know is that he is no longer here." nigel's family told me, he struggled with depression. but he was getting treatment, even up until his death. jeniece willis-wilmer, huntsville high parent,"being bullied will always lead to some form of depression. so it definitely will have a contributing factor to depression. " now willis-wilmer told us she hopes other kids at the school are able to talk about the loss of their class mate. jeniece willis-wilmer, huntsville high parent, "i didn't know what was really going on, but i do know that he had passed away and i was very concerned how that affected all the kids as well as the child's experience in the school.' this afternoon shelby's family told us they are preparing for his funeral and are in too much grief to talk... but they did tell us that nigel was selfless and outgoing ... a loving kid who was full of life, and wanted to be an entertainer... suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers. that's according to the centers for disease control and prevention. but take a look at how the numbers jump among gay teenagers. l-g-b-t youth contemplate suicide nearly three times the rate of heterosexual teens. and they're five times as likely to attempt suicide. the number for the national suicide prevention lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. trained crisis workers are available 24 hours a day through this crisis hotline.. help