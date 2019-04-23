Speech to Text for Shoals hopes to attract Mazda Toyota suppliers

we have brand new details tonight about the mazda- toyota plant being built in huntsville. in a story you'll see "only on waay 31" ... administrators tell us they're looking to hire 20-production team leaders immediately. they will go to japan, then come back and train all employees here! the first steel beam for the massive facility is offically in place! today -- work on a main frame was finished. a company rep told us they are right on track with construction -- and he's excited to see it happen! "as a native alabamian, it makes me so proud that we're bringing such a company like mazda and toyota together with this joint venture right here to north alabama," the first toyota corolla will roll off the assembly lines in spring of 20-21. and then a few months later, they'll release the brand new mazda s-u-v. information on the 4-thousand jobs available at the plant is online at waay t-v dot com. look for the mazda-toyota jobs story. in addition to the jobs in the facility -- the plant is expected to create tens of thousands of supplier jobs. waay 31's breken terry shows us the steps leaders in the shoals took today, to attract those businesses. look live: i am here off of counts drive where the shoals economic development authority just put this 100,000 square foot speculative building on the market. they tell me this can be expanded to 150,000 square feet. jackson- of course we want to be very active on the toyota mazda front. we feel like we have a good portfolio of spec buildings and sites to meet just about any needs of toyota mazda suppliers moving forward. with the ribbon cut on the new building in muscle shoals, officials say this will give any industry who wants to buy the building a leg up. jackson- the big thing with spec buildings your going to give somebody a 4 to 6 month lead time on their facility so they don't have to come in and build it from the groud you're looking at a 6 month lead time to get them to their project and going to the door so that's why we build them. this building is one of five built by the shoals economic development authority to attract more industries to the shoals. neighbors tell me it's a promising step. andrews- just to increase quality of life all the way around. better amenities for all citizens, better schools and a bigger tax base it's all interconnected. shoals officials tell us they have already had some interest in the building from possible mazda-toyota suppliers. jackson- yes definitely we've had several especially since the new year has begun the shoals economic development authority tells us they are willing to negotiate the price for the right customer. that will depend on the scope of the industry wanting to come in and how many jobs they could bring. in muscle shoals bt waay31 it took about nine months to make the building a reality. the shoals econimic development authority told us it is looking at other potential