Speech to Text for Several businesses destroyed in fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're hearing from business owners who are devastated by a huge fire in moulton. flames shot into the air for hours last night - and well into the morning - as a downtown business fire spread. one woman lost her business and home. thanks for joining us i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from moulton to update us on the investigation and show us how the business owners are coping. scottie? ad-lib on what state fire marshal tells me take a look at what's left behind me after the fire. this used to be tucker's tire and auto. i spoke with the owner of this business, as well as other affected business owners, and they say they're now worried about their livelihoods, and the livelihoods of their employees. it's probably one of my worst nightmares." kelly proctor and her boyfriend have owned tucker's tire and auto for about ten years, and have lived above the business for just as long. so when she got a phone call monday night, saying a neighboring business had caught fire, she panicked. kelly proctor, business owner "the smoke was billowing already out of the top of the roof. so, we stood and watched it, waiting for the fire trucks. it went downhill from there." the fire that started at court street grill around eight o'clock, and quickly made it's way to other businesses, including proctor's. kelly proctor, business owner "people from off the street were coming in and helping us grab everything. our whole lives were basically sitting out on the sides of the street, thanks to those people." and while proctor was hit the hardest, losing her business and her home, others suffered too. craig johnston, business owner "this business means the world to me. it means the world to my vendors. my shop is made up of local artisans and creators that represent this community. this is what a lot of them do to make extra money and sell their creativity." in the meantime, proctor and other business owners are keeping a positive attitude, and agree the most important thing is that no one was hurt. kelly proctor, business owner "we lost quite a few things: antiques, glassware, things that can't be replaced; but as long as we're safe and the firefighters are safenobody was injuredthat can be replaced." proctor tells me she couldn't be more grateful for all of the support she's received from the community, and she hopes to start rebuilding her business soon. reporting in moulton, sk, waay 31 news