Speech to Text for Celebration of Hope helping kids cope with loss

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sk, waay 31 news happening right now... a celebration of hope. it comes just days after the suicide of a huntsville teen ... who battled depression, and was bullied because he was gay. waay 31's steven dilsizian is live at first baptist church where more than 200 kids are learning how to cope with bullying, suicide, and loss. steven? just inside these doors are 7 outreach organizations that are spreading one common message - if you need help, the community is here for you. take sot: lauren edwards - lee high school "cause it can....it can save somebody's life" lauren edwards knows events that raise awareness of bullying, suicide, and death are all too important to the community. especially after the death of nigel shelby, the huntsville high school student who killed himself after struggling with depression. shelby's family tells us he was gay, and had been bullied. that could have played a factor in the suicide. edwards heard about what happened. take sot: lauren edwards - lee high school "we all sat down and thought about like maybe we should say things differently, do things differently, because it could effect somebody elses life" at the celebration of hope, students will hear from multiple advocates like the speak program, that raises awareness of mental health and suicide. a member of girls inc tells me it's important for teens to be able to express themselves, without fear of judgement. take sot: michelle pruitt - girls, inc. "i can tell you that it is definitely something that needs to be talked about so it provided them with a safe space where they could hear good information as well as share anything they wanted to in reference to this" michelle pruitt has seen the difference girls inc has made, and says teens need to know about all the resources available to tehm. its something edwards says the school system doesn't have. take sot: lauren edwards - lee high school "we dont learn about this stuff in school they dont have anything like this in schools" im told suicide awareness groups like "speak" meet twice a month at schools and provide education. people inside this building believe its events like this that will really help make change. in hsv, steven dilsizian, waay