Community working to move forward after fire

the downtown square in moulton is still smoldering tonight .. nearly 24-hours after a fire destroyed three businesses, and left people wondering what's next. some business owners are ready to get to work rebuilding, and have their eye on the future... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay is live in moulton to tell us what might come next, after the heartbreaking loss. scottie? many folks i spoke with say the history of these buildings is what makes this fire so devastating. they tell me they'd like to see some of that history preserved as much as possible and honored in whatever is built in its place. david alexander, lives in moulton "i was raised in it. i worked in it. i didn't get to get out and play much with the kids, because i had to put together bicycles, tricycles, lawnmowers, wheelbarrows, and things like that." david alexander says his dad built the building that now houses court street grill. he says his father opened a hardware store in 1949the year alexander was born, and it's been a part of his life ever since. david alexander, lives in moulton "memories just keep going around in my head, things that we did growing up in that store." that building caught fire around eight o'clock monday night, and when it did, alexander's memories, and many others. , went with it. wendy hazle, lives in moulton "you sit there and you cry, because this is history and it's people's livelihoods and it's being destroyed and we're losing it. that's why so many people are here, to try and show our support and our love for our history." david alexander, lives in moulton "it just took part of me away. it's even tough for me to talk about it now. there's going to be a blank spot in me, my family, and the city." i spoke with the director of the lawrence county chamber of commerce, who actually owns one of the affected businesses. he says it's a big punch to everyone who calls moulton 'home.' craig johnston, business owner "it's just a tremendous hit at the heart of moulton. we lost multiple great buildings that have a lot of history. they mean a lot to the people in this community, and not just for their past, but their present." but craig johnston is certain the community will pick up the pieces and move on from this. he expects a bright future for the city of moulton. craig johnston, business owner "the one thing i'm sure of: this is a resilient community and we'll come back. we'll build back and we will grow from this. i am confident, knowing these business owners, they are also very resilient, they believe in this community and want to be in this community, i believe they'll be back. it will come back soon, with a lot of hard work and focus." many hope to see the things they loved in the past, remembered, in whatever is to come. wendy hazle, lives in moulton "we will try to save as much of the history as we can of these buildings, and incorporate that into what's built going forward." the owners of tucker's tire and auto tell me they plan to rebuild as soon as possible. as far as the cause of the fire goes, officials tell me it is an ongoing investigation and that it could be weeks before they know exactly what happened. reporting live