Speech to Text for Overdoses Involving Spice

the drug enforcement agency and the u.s. attorney for north alabama are sending out a warning about synthetic marijuana... in a statement... they say we're seeing an increase of the drug here in north alabama... a quick check of waay 31 archives shows at least 8 arrests for synthetic drugs in the last 6 months. most of the spice arrests have come from decatur. waay 31's kody fisher is live... he's finding out why this warning is being sent out... the u.s. attorney for north alabama jay town tells me this warning boils down to public safety... he says law enforcement agencies are seeing more and more people being hurt by spice... because it might be laced with other drugs... there was sort of an increase, an uptick in overdoses from synthetic marijuana and we felt it necessary to inform the public that there might be a possible bad batch." i contacted both the huntsville police department and the madison county sheriffs office to get answers about what they're seeing specifically here in madison county and huntsville... but have not gotten an answer yet... reporting live... kody fisher... waay 31 news... waay 31 is working to learn more about law enforcement's response to this update. we'll have the