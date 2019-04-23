Speech to Text for First Steel Beam Installed for Mazda Toyota Plant

we have brand new details tonight about the mazda- toyota plant being built in huntsville. in a story you'll see "only on waay 31" ... administrators tell us they're planning to hire 20-production team leaders immediately ... who will go to japan, then come back and train all employees here! thanks for joining us imnajahesherman. and i'mdanshaffer. waay-31s alexis scott is live at the future home of the plant, where a milestone was reached today on its way to rolling the first vehicles off the line.... alexis? behind me -- the first steel beam has been installed in the 1.6 billion dollar facility. that means construction is well underway ... and plant leaders tell me everything's on schedule, despite the rainy spring and winter. mark brazeal, vp of administration for mazda toyota "as a native alabamian, it makes me so proud that we're bringing such a company like mazda and toyota together with this joint venture right here to north alabama," mark brazeal is the vice president of administration for mazda toyota. he shows me the first steel beam installed on the site just last week ... today a main frame has been completed. so far crews have moved enough dirt to fill the empire state building twice! and enough gravel to fill 46-olympic-sized pools! joe king used to work for general motors ... he says he had to leave his native mississippi to build a better life, and seeing this plant makes him proud. joe king, former automobile plant employee "well, just being able to see people being able to have jobs without having to leave this area," king told me with all the new groundbreakings - from new hotels to a facebook data center .... huntsville is a city on the move. joe king, former automobile plant employee "when i came here, it was a lot of cotton fields. but alabama, is not like that anymore, it's growing," back at the mazda-toyota site, the next step is to fill all 4-thousand positions. brazeal says he's looking for the best and brightest. mark brazeal, vp of administration for mazda toyota "before we can produce vehicles though, we need to build a world class manufacturing plant," brazeal told me they are right on track with construction. the first toyota corolla will roll off the assembly lines in spring of 20-21. and then a few months later, they'll release the brand new mazda s-u-v. reporting live in madison -- alexis scott waay-31 news if you're interested in applying for those 4- thousand jobs ... or the production team leader jobs we told you about at the beginning of the story - head to waay tv dot com. look for the mazda-toyota