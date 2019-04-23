Speech to Text for Multiple Fires in Downtown Moulton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details at midday-- moulton city firefighters and contractors are currently on the scene of several burned buildings - surveying the damage from overnight. thanks for joining us i'm alyssa martin... and i'm will robinson smith. the fire started at court street grill on main street-- and continued to spread to other businesses through out the night and into this morning. waay 31's casey albritton is live right now-- where she's been talking with firefighters and local residents. casey, what can you tell us? i'm standing in front of court street grill where the fire started on the second floor-- and then moved to other buildings overnight. i'm going to get behind the camera so we can take a closer look. you can see there is still smoke coming from inside the jonathan layman / local resident "it's very unreal that this has been here this long would be gone and all of these businesses were doing well and we were proud for our little square here." mason terry / local resident "it just makes me feel really sad." firefighters say contractors will tear down the front wall of court street grill in about 30 minutes. then officials will be able to safely enter the building area and investigate how the fire started. reporting live in moulton, casey albritton, waay