Speech to Text for Chance Thompson Sentencing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thankfully no injuries. happening today -- a colbert county man accused of manslaughter will be in court for a sentencing hearing. chance thompson was charged with manslaughter in january 20-18 and took a plea deal last week. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with a look at what happened more than a year ago-- and the details behind the plea deal. rodneya? live greg...alyssa...thompson's trial started earlier this month with witnesses giving their testimonies. that ultimatly led thompson settling for a plea agreement with the district attorney's office for a 20 year sentence. vo this all started back in january 20-18 in colbert county. sheffield police told us chance thompson got into a fight with chad gardner over child custody-- and that's when thompson shot gardner. police told us they believe thompson and gardner had issues with one another after thompson started dating the mother of gardner's child. thompson has a history of run- in's with law enforcement over the years -- including resisting arrest and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. live thompson agreed to a 20- year-split sentence earlier this month-- meaning he'll serve three years-- then get out on probation. however-- if he violates that probation-- he'll have to serve the rest of his sentence. this morning the judge is expected to formally sentence thompson. live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.