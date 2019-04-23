Speech to Text for Multiple fires in Moulton

first at 6:30, waay 31 is live at the scene of breaking news.... thanks for joining us--i'm alyssa martin.... and i'm greg privett. firefighters in moulton are battling a fire at a tire store. this is the third fire in just 8 hours. the fire is burning on main street in downtown moulton. that's where several stores caught fire last night. waay 31's casey albritton is live in moulton where firefighters are working to put out the fire. casey. - fire started around 8 last night at court street grill - spread to other businesses along main st. - take a look at tucker's tire...still on fire. - owner says he has been here for 12 years running this business...he is glad no one got hurt. - deja vu salon destroyed, hole in roof of jeremys lock and key - local residents say they the local businesses were an important part of the community. - moulton city fire department are still working to put out hotspots in nearby businesses...right now we don't know the cause of the fire. - firefighters have not been able to go inside court street grill to assess the damage yet. reporting live in moulton, ca waay 31 news. craig autrey "i have a lot of great memories here. it won't be the same after tomorrow when you ride through and see it gone. this is bad for moulton."