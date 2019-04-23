Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31 casey albritton. - fire started around 8 last night at court street grill - spread to other businesses along main st. - take a look at tucker's tire...still on fire. - owner says he has been here for 12 years running this business...he is glad no one got hurt. - deja vu salon destroyed, hole in roof of jeremys lock and key - local residents say they the local businesses were an important part of the community. happening today a colbert county judge is expected to formally sentence a man for manslaughter. vo chance thompson accepted a plea agreement for a 20-year split sentence in the murder of chad gardner. police say thompson shot and killed gardener in january 20-18 after the two got into an argument over child custody. thompson was dating the mother of gardner's child. greg... this morning, an investigation is happening about the shooting involving a huntsville police officer. huntsville police says the officer was assaulted while pulling a driver over for a traffic stop-- which resulted in that officer firing his weapon. the suspect is alive in the hospital. the athens city council voted to hire a landscape architect to help the city figure out what to do with the old pilgrims pride plant site. the city says seven of the 32 acres will be made into a park and five acres will remain undeveloped. the huntsville city council has a public comment session slated for next monday at five. its about property taxes related to huntsville's spread into neighboring counties. mayor tommy battle wants to combine three single property tax components into one. an air bag probe has increased to cover 12.3 million vehicles. regulators say as many as five people have died because these air bags made by michigan-based zf-trw don't inflate in a crash. the faulty parts were installed in vehicles made by toytoa, honda, kia, hyndai, mitsubishi and fiat chrysler. affects model years 2010 throuh 2019. alyssa? a traffic alert in morgan county today. resurfacing will take place at the railroad crossing on alabama 36 and main street between railroad street and hammitt street. it