Speech to Text for ISIS Claims Responsibility for Easter Bombings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --the islamic state --is claiming responsibility for the easter attacks in sri lanka --that killed at least 321 people, --but offered no evidence. --no photographs or videos of attackers pledging their loyalty to the group. --has made a series of unsupported claims of responsibility. --sri lankan officials --blamed a local islamic extremist group for the attack.