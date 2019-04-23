Clear

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Easter Bombings

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 7:22 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene

i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --within past 10 minutes --the islamic state --is claiming responsibility for the easter attacks in sri lanka --that killed at least 321 people, --but offered no evidence. --no photographs or videos of attackers pledging their loyalty to the group. --has made a series of unsupported claims of responsibility. --sri lankan officials --blamed a local islamic extremist group for the attack.
