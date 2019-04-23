News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Alert
Submit News
National
Cecil Ashburn Shutdown
Moon Landing
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Potentially Dangerous Air Bag Probe Expands
Potentially Dangerous Air Bag Probe Expands
Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Matt Greene
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
55°
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
56°
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
57°
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
53°
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
54°
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Traffic alert: Motorcycle, van crash at Andrew Jackson, Oakwood
1 dead, 3 hurt in three-vehicle wreck in Athens
Huntsville police: Officer shot at driver during traffic stop on Wilkenson Drive
Jackson County man dead after vehicle struck horse, overturned
Multiple businesses engulfed in Moulton fire
Video: Superintendent asks for ‘acceptance, kindness’ after Huntsville High School student’s death
Feds: OBGYN who formerly practiced in Huntsville wrote fake prescriptions and filed false insurance claims
53-year-old Hollywood police officer dies
Are you protected from measles? It may depend on when you were born
Florence police: 1 dead in early morning house fire
Community Events