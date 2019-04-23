Speech to Text for Officer involved shooting in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning there is an investigation shooting involving a huntsville police officer. we know it happened on wilkenson drive near meridian street monday afternoon after a huntsville police officer attempted a traffic stop. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now from the huntsville police headquarters with a look into the shooting. rodneya? good morning greg and alyssa...right now we know huntsville police says the officer was assaulted while pulling a driver over for a traffic stop-- which resulted in that officer firing his weapon. waay 31 did speak with a woman who lives nearby who told us she heard the suspect ask for help.. huntsville police say their officer attempted to pull over that vehicle monday afternoon on wilkenson drive. at that point-- an altercation ensued between the driver and officer-- and that's when police say the officer pulled out his gun and shot the driver. now this morning we don't know what exactly that altercation was-- or how it started. but we do know the suspect was taken to huntsville hospital-- however we're not sure of his condition. a woman who lives nearby told us she heard the moments leading up to the shooting "i heard the guy sayin' 'help me, help me, i didn't do anything.' he said that about five times and then i heard the gunshot." we also know a red car was towed away from the scene. we reached out to huntsville police to find out why the officer was attempting to pull the car over-- but have not heard back