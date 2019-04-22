Speech to Text for Plan for old Pilgrim's Pride plant site

new details. the athens city council voted to hire a landscape architect to help the city figure out what to do with the old pilgrims pride plant. waay 31's sarah singleterry was at tonight's council meeting. she spoke with people who already have an idea of what they'd like to see built ... antwain orr "it needs to be something for the kids. that's the number one thing." monday night the athens city council voted to take another step toward the future of the old pilgrims pride plant site ... antwain orr lives near the now torn down plant ... and said he wants the city to build something his kids can enjoy ... ao "an arcade, like a chuck e. cheese. anything! something big out there because it's a big old field out there." landscape architecture firm farmer morgan is taking on the project ... the site is 32 acres ... according to the city seven acres will be made into a park and five acres will remain undeveloped to be used as a flood plain ... and sharon french said she hopes they get to work on the demolished plant site soon ... sharon french "it's an eyesore. something needs to be done with it." she suggested a park or fitness center be built where the old plant once stood ... something that won't create a lot of traffic but will welcome newcomers to athens ... sf "as we're getting these new plants coming in, i know different people are going to be moving to this area and we want to be ready for those people. we want them to know that this is a very nice, clean area that they can come to." orr agrees ... and said any new development should make the city better for generations to come ... ao "it's a small town. it's a good town to live in, but we just need something for the kids to do." sarah: orr added he specifically doesn't want to see restaurants built at the site ... and french said she doesn't want a shopping mall ... both said they hope whatever final decision is made here at city hall will be in favor of something family friendly ... in athens ss waay 31 news up next ... the athens city council will start working on a contract with farmer morgan to determine services they'll provide and the cost ... at this point the city has spent 1.2 million dollars to buy the land and tear down the plant ... they're prepared to spend 1.5 million to develop the infrastructure around the land to