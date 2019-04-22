Speech to Text for Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting

we have an update on breaking news we brought you earlier this evening... neighbors who live close to where a person was shot by police after a traffic stop are describing what they saw tonight... > robbie cartwright/lives on wilkenson drive "i heard the guy sayin' 'help me, help me, i didn't do anything.' he said that about five times and then i heard the gunshot." according to huntsville police... an officer opened fire after the driver assaulted the officer. thanks for joining us... i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher is live on wilkenson drive where it all happened... kody... what have you learned since we last spoke. about two hours ago a tow truck came and took away a red car in the driveway here on wilkenson drive... i emailed police to find out why that happened... and how the car is related to what happened... but i haven't gotten a response... but i did speak with a neighbor who lives right up the street who was home when the shooting happened... robbie cartwright says she was in her house today when she heard some screaming from outside... so she went to check it out... robbie cartwright/lives on wilkenson drive "i saw the police going up in the yard with his gun drawn and i heard the guy was screamin', 'help me, help me, i didn't do anything.'" she heard that five times before... robbie cartwright/lives on wilkenson drive "i heard the gunshot." cartwright didn't see exactly what happened from where she was standing... but she saw what happened next... robbie cartwright/lives on wilkenson drive "i saw them bring him out and the ambulance drove away with him." according to police... the driver was pulled over for a traffic stop... they pulled into wilkenson drive... sometime during the stop there was an altercation... police told waay 31 the driver assaulted the officer... who pulled their gun and fired... cartwright says she's used to seeing police in the neighborhood... robbie cartwright/lives on wilkenson drive "the police are out here all the time, because its something going on all the time, but typically we feel safe, but it's always something going on." but this is different... robbie cartwright/lives on wilkenson drive "that's the first time i've experienced something like that." right now we still do not know the condition of the driver taken to the hospital... but police told us earlier the person was alive when they got