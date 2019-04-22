Speech to Text for New Green Facility at Marshall Space Flight Center

new at 5 -- the opening of a green facility at the marshall space flight center will save thousands of dollars that will go toward putting americans back on the moon. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us how the building is friendly to the environment. building 4221 is a green building - it will reduce water usage by 30%, use solar panels to power the building, and this will roughly save 80 thousand dollars per year. take sot: sam ortega - marshall space flight center "cost of operating the building are half of what the older building was but yet we are holding even more people than we were holding in our old building" sam ortega is one of more than 400 nasa employees who will move into the brand new environmentally friendly building. some big names in alabama, including senator doug jones, came to huntsville monday for the ribbon cutting. marshall space flight center director jody singer says it will hold important players for future space missions. take sot: jody singer - director of marshall space flight center "houses the folks that will be working on future generations systems... things that will be like habitats, landers, and what it takes for us to get to deep space." but singer says its also saving thousands of dollars take sot: jody singer - director of marshall space flight center "it saves us about 15% each year which can be a big difference as you are trying to go space" singer says the extra 80 thousand dollars will go toward space developments, especially with vice president mike pence's announcement in huntsville just last month, calling for americans to return to the moon, soon. ortega says the extra money going to space developments and specific planning rooms for the human exploration team in the new building will help reach that goal. take sot: sam ortega - marshall space flight center "to have conversations in regards to some of the new technologies we are going to need or the new ideas to be able to solve the problems that are coming up as we try to put boots on the moon in 2024. in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. this new facility replaces an older one just across the street on redstone arsenal. the old facility