Speech to Text for Athens Deadly Crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

use profanity or become physical. new information on a fatal accident in limestone county. an athens woman is being called a hero after she was one of the first to respond to the wreck near her home. according to the limestone county coroner's office, mary savage died in that wreck, and three others were hurt. the three-car crash happened on highway 31 at moyers road in athens. waay 31's scottie kay talked with the woman who helped, and learned why she did what she did. scottie? one woman who doesn't live far from this intersection heard a loud noise sunday night. when she came outside and realized what was going on, she immediately went to help the strangers who were involved in the crash. now, that woman says she can't get those people off of her mind, and says she's praying for those involved, as well as their families, after the horrific accident. tammy gatlin, lives nearby "i was just sitting in the living room, watching tv and i heard what i thought was a gunshot." tammy gatlin said her peaceful easter holiday took a turn when she heard people screaming not far from her home. tammy gatlin, lives nearby "i heard a man yell, 'i can't help him.'" that's when gatlin ran outside and saw flames. she quickly called 9-1-1, jumped in her car and headed over to the crash. tammy gatlin, lives nearby "i did not know what to expect, officials tell me two of the people hurt in the crash were taken to athens- limestone hospital. the third injured person was taken to huntsville hospital. their conditions are unknown at this time. athens police continue to investigate the cause of the accident. reporting in