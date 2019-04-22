Speech to Text for Deadly Florence House Fire

a fatal overnight fire in florence has residents shaken. take a look at this video sent to us by katie cook hoffman. it shows the house on stewart avenue engulfed in flames. hoffman tells us she and other neighbors heard an explosion and ran outside, and called 9-1-1. a man in the home did not survive. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. we first brought you this story as breaking news in our midday show. waay31's breken terry joins us live with the next steps investigators are taking, breken? i am here on stewart avenue where florence fire officials tell us there is some evidence to indicate an explosion but they do not know how this fire started yet, that is part of their investigation. they are not releasing the victim's name until an autopsy is done. hodges- to have a tragedy like this has shaken everyone up. jeff hodges and his wife live near stewart avenue. hodges said he heard something a little after 2 am and didn't know what it was. hodges- i thought it was thunder and i commented to my wife, i didn't know we were going to have bad weather and then i heard another boom right after it so i knew it wasn't thunder then i got up and walked outside. hodges said a short time later cops and fire trucks swarmed their neighborhood. hodges- even though it was three houses away from us you could see the glow above the other houses and trees of the fire and it was a huge fire at that point. florence fire officials tell us the fire was so big, it damaged surrounding homes. hodges- there was a vehicle in the driveway that was on fire also in addition to the house and while we were standing out there the fire department was sending people around to the back because they said the fire had spread into the ally and they were trying to contain it as best they could. firefighters tell us it was an all hands on deck situation. hodges said they battled the fire for hours. hodges- it was a scary scene. florence fire officials tell me right now all options are on the table as to how this could have started. they have sent the victims body for an autopsy at the state forensics lab in huntsville. live in florence