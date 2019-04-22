Speech to Text for No concrete plans to build new football stadium at UNA

new at six. there's excitement building on the university of north alabama campus .... amid talks of building a brand new football stadium. right now, the university has no concrete but students are weighing in. waay31's breken terry shows us how it would happen, and who would pay for it. i'm here at the university of north alabama and una officials tell me they would not use any state allocated funds to build a brand new football stadium and that's why they are in the very early discussions with students who would essentially be burdening the costs of building a new football stadium. linder- we're thrilled that there's excitement about the conversation and that's where we are right now. university of north alabama athletic director mark linder tells us they are in the beginning stages of planning for a new football stadium. linder- there are some conversations being had and whether or not we can get it across the finish line that's up in the air. right now una plays off campus at braly municipal stadium and share the location with florence high school. linder is meeting with student groups to see what they want. una did a recent survey and most students indicated they wanted the football stadium located on campus. linder- currently we could not put a stadium on campus. however, if the baseball stadium were to be moved to the piece of land the city gave us then there is space to put the stadium but were not limiting ourselves right now. linder said the stadium could go a number of places, but it would cost about 30 million dollars to build and students would have to pay for that cost. gist- i've heard a lot of people talking about it and i've heard a lot of people say it would be cool. look live tag: una officials tell me they plan on having multiple discussions with students to get a feel of what they really want to see in their university. in florence bt waay31 news. u-n-a will also be sending out more surveys to students. nothing can be approved until una's board of trustees votes on it.