Speech to Text for Pre-K tuition numbers in line with other districts

we're learning more tonight about how much huntsville parents will soon be paying for pre-k. the school board voted unanimously this morning to start charging tuition. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville with the numbers parents can expect to pay. sydney? najahe- huntsville was the only district in the state that wasn't charging tuition. next school year, it will be similiar in all three districts in madison county. some taxpayers fear it could ultimately harm education. jack parker, lives in huntsville, "all the research i've seen is that pre-k programs help kids a lot. they are really important to education and it's one of the places you get the biggest bang for your buck because the earlier you start them the better they do." jack parker lives in huntsville and he told me he's not happy hearing parents will have to start paying for their kids to go to the school district's pre-k program. jack parker, lives in huntsville, "i'm a minister at an inner-city church and i know this would be exactly the sort of problem that folks in the inner city will have troubles with. this will be a real discouraging thing for them." the district's decision falls in line with madison county and madison city schools. both charge between 40 and 300 dollars a month for pre-k tuition. how much you pay is based of your income and family size. some low income families don't have to pay anything. huntsville city school board members voted unanimously for a similar model.. but the exact numbers haven't been released. jack parker, lives in huntsville, "when you're trying to make ends meet it's really really hard. and 40 to 300 dollars can be a big bite out of a budget." huntsville city schools has nearly 1,000 pre-k students...madis on county schools has about 350 and madison city schools has 200. despite huntsville being the biggest, it's the only district that hasn't ever charged tuition. madison county started charging its students this school year. madison city schools shared with us it's always charged for pre-k even though it's program is nearly 5 times smaller than huntsville's. despite the other districts charging- parker wishes huntsville was keeping the program free for all families. jack parker, lives in huntsville, "parents will be discouraged.. particularly the ones that need it the most." "this wouldn't make me very happy. i would be in favor of trying to move some money around to keep this going as a free program." huntsville city schools told us it's working to post a chart for how much families can expect to pay for pre-k next year based on their income and family size. we'll post it to our website waay tv dot com as soon as it's available. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.