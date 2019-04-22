Speech to Text for Officer-involved shooting in Huntsville

we start with breaking news out of huntsville... a traffic stop this afternoon ended with an officer being assaulted, and shooting the suspect. it happened around 4:30 in north huntsville ... at at wilkenson drive at meridian street thakns for joining us... i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. let's get right to waay 31's kody fisher... right now he's live at the scene of the shooting -- kody what have you learned in the last 30 minutes? in the last thirty minutes a man who lives next door to where the shooting happened told me this is not normal for the neighborhood... right now... as you can see police tell me this started as a traffic stop on meridian st... the driver pulled in to wilkenson dr... during the stop the driver assaulted the officer... and the officer opened fire... the driver was taken to the hospital... he was alive... but we dont know how bad his injuries are... we're going to continue to follow this story throughout the night... kody fisher... waay 31 news... more breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom..