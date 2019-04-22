Speech to Text for Havoc Going To The Playoffs Again

at 4:30... the huntsville havoc are still sliding through the post season and are on their way to the president's cup championship. waay 31's lauren cavasinni is here to tell us about what to expect in this year's title game. lauren? najahe, the havoc have had to battle on the ice during all five of their playoff games so far in order to defend the crown. their last two wins were both in overtime against the knoxville ice bears and now the championship series is set. the havoc will face the birmingham bulls in hopes to win their second-straight s-p-h-l presdient's cups championship. these two teams met nine times during the regular season, and the havoc lead the bulls 5-4 heading into this title game series. birmingham beat the roanoke rail yard dawgs during round two to get the president's cup championship. the best of three game series starts on friday down in birmingham. the first puck drop is at 7:35 at the pelham civic center. game two will be here in huntsville at the