Speech to Text for LawCall: How To Choose An Attorney

we get to a show on point, we pull them out. we'll have some tonight. starting off, tommy siniard is here from siniard, timberlake & league- >> tommy siniard: hi, ms. sharon, happy easter. and you've got the color. you look very easter-like, very pretty >> sharon doviet: it's a beautiful easter. >> tommy siniard: wonderful day. >> sharon doviet: getting started we are talking about how do you choose an attorney? a lot of people never had to hire an attorney before and they wind up in a car accidents or divorce and have to hire somebody. >> tommy siniard: you know, sharon, we live in an age of a lot of attorney marketing, to the point when i apologize when people ask what i do. i am a personal injury but i did it long before it was tacky. so i don't think you can choose your lawyer by who has the cutest ad or the most ads of the most ads in the middle of the night. the you want a lawyer that is going to be effective you need to find a lawyer who has experience, who local people will recommend. i'm talking doctors, lawyers, judges >> sharon doviet: judges, yeah. >> tommy siniard: people that are in the know. you want somebody that has been around a while. you want somebody who has a reputation for integrity. you want somebody that has got experience in the field that you're looking for. if you are calling for a bankruptcy lawyer and you heard that i was a good lawyer, you're off, because i don't do that. and i don't know a whole lot about it. so i think it takes lot more than an internet search and a lot more than staying up at night listening to the cute jingles to arrive at who is the proper attorney for your case. lawyers that do what i do, personal injury, don't charge for initial consultation. you should interview the lawyers. you know, there's the bank commercial, like when banks compete, you win. >> sharon doviet: you win. >> tommy siniard: so size it up. use your instinct. use your intuition, use your connections before you choose an attorney, especially in our