Lawnmower Accident

this afternoon we're hearing from neighbors in limestone county after one family's easter took a turn for the worst. a four-year-old boy was run over by a lawnmower. he was airlifted to vanderbilt children's hospital. it all happened on mckee road in toney. that's where waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with neighbors about the unfortunate incident. folks who live here on mckee road say they're still in shock about what happened on sunday. i was told by one neighbor that the family was getting ready to celebrate easter by grilling out. that's when the accident happened. pkg: andre cook, neighbor "it gets to me a bit, because what if that was my daughter?" andre cook lives right next door to a family whose easter holiday was turned upside down when their four-year-old little boy was accidentally run over by a lawnmower. andre cook, neighbor "i would never want my daughter to go through that kind of pain. i would never want to experience that kind of pain." according to officials, the little boy was running behind the mower and the driver didn't see the child. it's something cook says could've easily happened to his family. andre cook, neighbor "as a parent, i know anything can happen. we could turn our heads for one second and all hell could break loose." that's why cook says his family has ways to ensure no one is hurt when they're doing yard work. andre cook, neighbor "whenever we cut our grass, we have our daughter stay inside and play video games or just read books." in the meantime... andre cook, neighbor "my heart goes out to that family, and, hopefully, it will be a speedy recovery." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news officials tell waay 31 the boy's leg and foot were injured, but he's expected to recover.