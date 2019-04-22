Speech to Text for Blue Origin Signs Agreement With NASA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

alabama pastor. blue origin signed an agreement with nasa that allows them to use a historic test stand. blue origin will upgrade and refurbish the 300 foot tall stand at the marshall space flight center. they will then use the stand to test their engine rockets. the marshall space flight center says they're always looking for opportunities to work with other companies. sam ortega - marshall space flight center "part of our partnership efforts, we are always looking for opportunities to either provide underutilized hardware, underutilized facilities that we have, as well as find opportunities where we can partner with other companies." nasa says the agreement will help in future space mission as they focus on returning to the moon and