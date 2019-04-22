Speech to Text for Mayor Announces Special Election Over Property Tax

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the state superintendent! there is going to be a special election in huntsville concerning your property taxes. the city of huntsville says this is so they can clarify outdated language surrounding 15.5 mills of school property tax. waay31 steven dilsizian is live outside the city hall with the latest city of huntsville wants to hold a public vote where voters will choose to reinstate 15.5 mills school property tax for hsv city schools they want to delete 3 constitutional amendments that add 15.5 mills of school property tax. the plan is to replace it with a single property tax with updated language that would clarify the city limits. currently, three amendments reference the property tax collection for quote huntsville, madison county. but mayor tommy battle wants it to say "city of huntsville" he says this will not cost people any more in property tax. we plan to delete 15.5 mills of school property tax and ask the public to vote to reinstate 15.5 miles of school property tax. the net sum to the tax payer is zero. battle says taxpayers will be paying the exact same rate. the hsv city council will vote to ask the legislature for a special election next