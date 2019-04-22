Speech to Text for Pre-K Tuition Fee

najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the evening off. waay 31's sydney martin is live at chapman school with reaction from parents. sydney? najahe-- every elementary school in huntsville including this one currently offers pre-k for free- but some parents could start paying up to 300 a month. it's something one mom i talked to told me will keep her from enrolling her kids. danielle sinopoly, lives in huntsville, "realistically for me if i'm already paying for them to go to a private school where they have a smaller class ratio i would be more inclined to keep them there instead of paying for a larger class ratio." danielle sinopoly told me the pre-k vote has finalized her decision that she will put her daughter in a private school's pre-k class for next school year. her answer was similiar to many other mom's i talked to on monday who didn't want to go on camera. danielle sinopoly, lives in huntsville, "it's more frustrating to go from something that was free to something that is not free." the district has been putting the message out in the public for about a month. the board finalized the decision monday morning. right now, huntsville is the only district in the state that doesn't make parents pay. but strapped for cash amid a multi-million dollar shortfall, it's ending the practice. sinopoly said her daughter will have about 10 kids in her class.... according to huntsville city schools website, there is up to 18 students in each class. danielle sinopoly, lives in huntsville, "i think it is a little steep to pay the same price for less interaction." the district told me there are about 60 pre-k classes in huntsville. how much you pay depends on your family's size, and income. parents can expect to pay anywhere from 40-dollars to 300-dollars a month. some low-income families won't pay anything ... something sinopoly thinks is crucial to getting kids an early education. danielle sinopoly, lives in huntsville, "i think that will help the people that don't make as much that would have trouble affording it. because i know a lot of families have to work." this afternoon huntsville city schools is working to post the chart for how much your family will pay for the pre-k program. as soon as it's published we'll put it on our website waay tv dot com. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news waay 31 asked the school district where the money will go. we're told some of it will be used to pay for kids who qualify for free pre-k. the rest will go towards other programs-- but the district couldn't tell us what those programs