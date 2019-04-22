Speech to Text for Huntsville Board of Education Pre-k vote

11. brand new information at midday - members of the huntsville city school board ohave voted on charging tuition for pre kindergarten students.... the board took up the issue in a meeting this morning.. waay 31's casey albritton was in that meeting and joins us live with what led to the board's decision...casey? here at the school board building, superintendent christie finley says some parents will have to pay for tuition while others may not. the tuition cost is based on family income... for those parents who don't qualify for free pre-k, fees range from forty dollars to as much as three hundred dollars a month. superintendent finley says huntsville city schools has financial constraints... and charging tuition for pre-k will help. she says the school board believes starting education as early as possible is critical to a student. according to board members, parents with more than one child in pre-k, will have to pay the tuition for each individual child. superintendent finley says compared to other private pre-k programs, three hundred dollars is less expensive. the pre-k tuition plan passed unanimously this morning. the board of education says they are working to get tuition comparison and sliding scale information up on their huntsville city schools website. reporting live in huntsville, casey