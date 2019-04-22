Speech to Text for Huntsville Board of Education votes on Pre-k cost

happening today - the long awaited vote on who will foot the bill for huntsville's pre-k program is set to happen. this isn't the first time the vote has been visited...it's been postponed twice over the past few weeks. waay31's casey albritton is live with a look at the proposal. casey? greg...alyssa...the vote is happening today after the board of education meeting was canceled last week due to weather. before that-- the vote was postponed at the request of school board member michelle watkins. right now-- pre-k programs are free, but because of the district's financial situation, that might all change. a yes vote would mean two huntsville city schools could lose 100-thousand dollars in individual title one funding to two schools-- and parents would continue to send their kids to pre-k for free. but a no vote would results in parents opening up their check books and paying for their child's pre-k classes. board member michelle watkins asked the chief financial officer to give specific numbers on how the proposal would impact title one funding at the last board meeting before voting. the proposal would cause 100-thousand dollars to be taken out of mcnair and jemison's title one funds if approved-- to be able to support pre-k programs in other schools. the board ended up postponing the vote two weeks ago because watkins wanted the schools to be notified of the change before any decisions were made. the huntsville city schools board of educations is expected to make a decision at 9am. we'll have updates for you later this morning. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31