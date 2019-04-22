Speech to Text for Panoply Road Closures

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for you -- multiple streets in downtown huntsville will close today for this weekend's panoply arts festival. the closings start at 8-- and those roads won't reopen until next monday. waay31's casey albritton is live this morning breaking down the road closures so you can navigate around town. casey? greg, alyssa...i'm here along williams avenue in downtown huntsville. police will put barriers out along this road and other early this morning blocking them off-- and drivers-- you'll want to find an alternate route for the week. take a good look at this map-- it outlines every road closure due to panoply. those include-- monroe street at the south side exit of from the circular drive of the von braun center ticket office. williams avenue from church street to monroe street. and monroe street north of the embassy suites hotel entrance. happening today, dozens will gather for the funeral of a hollywood police officer. family and friends will come together for office bobby joe rollins' service in scottsboro. his wife melissa