Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. happening today -- roads in downtown huntsville will close for the panoply arts festival. the roads will be closed starting this morning at eight and won't be open again until next monday. waay 31's casey albritton has information on which roads will be closed. happening today. the huntsville school board is expected to vote on whether to make parents pay for pre-k. the board is also expected to talk about the apple bus incident. it involved several students who jumped out the back of their bus. that's after the driver failed to make scheduled stops. happening today, dozens will gather for the funeral of a hollywood police officer. family and friends will come together for office bobby joe rollins' service in scottsboro. officer rollins' funeral will be today at noon at the scottsboro funeral home. officials say a militant group is behind the easter sunday attacks in srilanka. officials say six different attacks were carried out by seven suicide bombers. the attacks targeted churches and hotels. in all ... nine bombings happened killing nearly 300 people and hurting more than 500. the u.s. secretary of state is expected to announce the trump administration will no longer exempt five countries from sanctions if they continue to import oil from iran. this would include countries like japan, south korea, turkey, china and india. happening today. nasa is officially opening its new green facility at the marshall space flight center. the building will provide offices and workspaces for more than