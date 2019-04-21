Speech to Text for 53-YEAR-OLD HOLLYWOOD POLICE OFFICER DIES

to learn more information... new information... dozens of people gathered in scottsboro this afternoon to pay their respects to this man...hollywood police officer bobby joe rollins who died friday ... waay 31's sarah singleterry was at the visitation today ... and learned about rollins' lifelong commitment to service that inspired many ... robert rollins "made me more responsible. more proud of who i am and what i do." officer bobby joe rollins' son serves in the united states marine corp ... and he credits his dad for his commitment to public service ... rr "there was never a time when he was selfish in his life. he was the type of dude who would give his shirt off his back to an old lady in the freezing cold rain just to help her, see her smile." according to the hollywood police department ... officer rollins started with the department back in 2004 as a part time officer ... chief jason hepler told me people like rollins are hard to find ... jason hepler "he was just one of those types of officers that anything you needed done or anytime you needed somebody to work he would do what he needed to do, and you never really had to check up on him. you'd ask him to do something and he'd get the job done." but before he was a police officer ... rollins worked for the scottsboro fire department ... rollins wife melissa told me she admires her husband's life saving legacy ... melissa rollins "i am very proud of my husband. there's no doubt that he is with the lord jesus christ. that's where he always said he was going to be, and he knew without a doubt." but more than his time as a first responder ... melissa hopes people will remember the impact a single person can make ... mr "i think he's touched a lot of lives just by serving and doing for others. i just hope that maybe other people will find the courage to do something for other people and want to serve." sarah: melissa also told me her husband's career as a first responder resulted in post traumatic stress disorder ... she said he went to counseling for it and encouraged other first responders to talk about the things they see on the job ... in scottsboro sarah singleterry waay 31 news officer rollins' funeral is tomorrow at noon at the scottsboro funeral home ... his wife told us rollins was 53 when he died ... and that he passed in his sleep after dealing with