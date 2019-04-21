Clear

FOUR-YEAR-OLD HOSPITALIZED AFTER HE WAS INJURED BY A LAWNMOWER

The boy was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital by Air Evac.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 21, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Brian Holcomb

Speech to Text for FOUR-YEAR-OLD HOSPITALIZED AFTER HE WAS INJURED BY A LAWNMOWER

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

come for the latest. new this evening... a child was airlifted to a hospital after he was run over by a lawn mower! waay 31's sierra phillips joins us live from the home where it happened. what have you learned so far sierra? in the last 3 hours that boy was taken to vanderbilt hospital for his foot and leg injuries. m here on mckee road in toney this is where deputies say the 4 year old boy was accidentally hurt by a lawnmower just a few hours ago. in the last 3 hours that boy was taken to vanderbilt hospital for his foot and leg injuries. limestone county sheriff deputies,
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events