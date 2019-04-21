Speech to Text for Kate's Weekend Forecast

midwestern conditions.26 the work week will kick off much like the weekend ended: a sunny sky and warm temperatures. monday morning will still be cool enough for a jacket. we'll be warming quickly and afternoon highs make it to the lower 80s after starting near 50 degrees. through wednesday, each day is a bit warmer than the last. however, showers will be possible again thursday morning. the afternoon brings a chance for thunderstorms too. showers linger into friday morning and temperatures both days top out in the mid 70s. just in time for the weekend, the clouds and showers exit the valley and the sunshine makes a return. highs on saturday reach the upper 70s and on sunday, we'll hit the lower 80s. the music city is preparing for one of the biggest events of the year.... how the n-f-l draft is impacting those people who work in downtown nashville. the huntsville havoc are still competing to defend the crown in this year's s-p-h-l playoffs. saturday's game two looked a whole lot like thursday's game one between the ice bears and havoc; they both went into overtime, they had the same score, and havoc won both of them. nolan kaiser and tyler piancentini are the two havoc players who were the game heros