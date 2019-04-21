Speech to Text for Local Worshipers Comment on Sri Lanka Bombings

public tomorrow. as we are continue learning more about the attacks in sri lanka- some people here in huntsville told us those affected by the bombings are in their thoughts. waay 31's sierra phillips spoke to those who were thinking about the victims as they headed into their own easter sunday services. plasid "some people hadn't heard about it on the news, but i think the people who did had it on their minds as they went to church this morning." i talked with slyvester plasid just as he was leaving easter sunday mass. he told me the bombings that took the lives of over 200 people in sri lanka are on his mind this easter sunday. plasid "its not something that you would think would happen....especially on easter morning or easter day." church goers tell me right now the attack is being discussed in services across huntsville. plasid "the priest also said not everybody has the freedom to go to mass and not fear a terrorist attack." i caught up with john hubbard right after his service. he told me when he walked into church, he did so without second guessing his safety. hubbard- "what was on my mind was why i was going to church, which was easter sunday." and everyone i talked with today told me as their hearts ache for the victims, they're grateful